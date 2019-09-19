news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 19, GNA - All 44 members of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region have taken delivery of Supreme Star branded motorbikes from the Assembly.

The members comprise 30 elected and 14 government appointees.

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, who presented the motorbikes to the members, called for their maximum usage to benefit the electoral areas.

He asked them to adhere to road safety regulations, especially ensuring that they wore helmets when riding.

Mr Leonard Heh, the Presiding Member, and Assembly member of Tokoni/Blave Electoral Area, receiving the bikes, expressed gratitude to the Government and the Municipal Assembly for ensuring their work was made easier.

He pledged the members commitment to making good use of them to improve the lot of their electoral areas.

GNA