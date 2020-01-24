news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 24, GNA - The 8th General Assembly of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta region has been inaugurated with a charge on members to advance the implementation of government programmes in the Municipality.

Dr Nicholas Awortwi, Director, Institute of Local Governance Studies (ILGS) who inaugurated the Assembly in a speech on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said government had launched and pursuing a number of intervention programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) aimed at improving the welfare of the citizenry.

He noted that Assemblies were critical in achieving Government's agenda for national development and charged them to rise to the occasion.

Dr. Awortwi called on the Assembly members to use innovative systems to improve the Municipality’s IGF.

“This can be achieved if street naming and property addressing is pursued vigorously, working hand-in-hand with the National Digital Property Addressing System and the Ghana Post GPS.” he added.

Dr. Awortwi also directed the Assembly members to work with the land valuation division of the Lands Commission to have ratable property in their jurisdiction valued to inform a more effective and transparent property rating and devise special client sensitive approaches to mobilise the rates, devoid of challenges to the rate payers.

He said one major challenge of Assemblies was the unplanned and haphazard development currently on-going and added that slums were being developed in marshy areas with houses being built on waterways.

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) urged the Assembly members to put aside individual parochial interests and work for a common good.

“If we fail to build consensus on issues coming before us, the end product would be lack of development for our dear Municipality and we must all strive to avoid it,” he added

Togbega Homatekpor V, Paramount Chief of Gbledi Traditional Area who chaired the occasion called on the Assembly members to act as liaison officers between the Assembly and their electorate in order to bring development to the areas.

A total of 25 Assembly members comprising 17 elected members and eight government appointees were sworn-in.

GNA