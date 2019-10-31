news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 31, GNA - The Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region has opened up its books to the people for scrutiny under its first edition of ‘Meet the Press’ session.

The session touched on government flagship programmes, status of development projects and achievements of the Assembly over the years, shared challenges associated with the implementation of the Assembly’s mandates and elicited feedback from the public for the development of the Municipality.

The session which was on the theme; "Accounting for our stewardship, Articulating the Implementation of Government Policies and Programs in Hohoe Municipality" touched on issues relating to education, health, security, water and sanitation, roads and energy.

Under Education, Mr Teddy Ofori, Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly had completed the construction of a three-unit classroom block, office, store and staff common room with four seater KVIP toilet and two-unit urinal block at Akpafu-Odomi, a two-storey administration with library and ICT center and conference room for Likpe-Mate Senior High School, 12-unit classroom block at Hohoe E.P Senior High School and Boys dormitory at Akpafu Senior High Technical School.

He said the Assembly has also supplied 450 mono desks to SHSs at Hohoe, Lolobi, Akpafu, Gbledi, Likpe, and Alavanyo, furniture for Likpe-Mate SHS, Gbledi-Gbogame and Lolobi Kumasi JHS libraries, a three-unit classroom block at Lolobi Kumasi and supply of five streetlights to all SHSs in the Municipality.

Mr Ofori also said there was ongoing construction work on an Early Childhood Development Center at Likpe-Bakwa, a six-unit classroom block with other ancillary facilities at Zongo-Adabraka and two 12-unit classroom block each at Akpafu Senior High Technical and Afadjato Senior High Technical.

He said inadequate teaching and learning materials, computer laboratories, supply of water, lack of teachers’ quarters and poor condition of classroom blocks were some of the challenges facing Education in the Municipality, adding that the Assembly was addressing most of the problems.

On health, Mr Ofori noted that construction of a CHPS Compound, drilling and mechanistion of a borehole, Polytank stand with Rambo 850 and a vault have been completed at Gbi-Akplamafu.

The Assembly had also procured furniture and logistics for operationalisation of three CHPS Compounds at Gbi-Akplamafu, Gbi-Kodjope and Likpe-Koforidua.

He said work was ongoing on the construction of a CHPS Compound, four-unit WC toilet and urinal and extension of Electricity supply to the facility at Likpe Koforidua and supply of streetlights to all health centres in the Municipality.

He said inadequate logistics, poor treatment of clients by hospital workers, were some of the challenges facing the health sector in the Municipality.

Touching on energy, the MCE said streetlights have been distributed to all the 30 electoral areas in the Municipality, street lighting of Hohoe Township, Gbi-Wegbe, Alavanyo, Fodome and Wli communities were currently ongoing.

On Crime, Mr Ofori said the Municipality recorded 1,013 crimes comprising murder, attempted murder, stealing, and assault, threat of death, harm, rape, defilement and criminal trespass on land.

He said 245 of these cases have been dealt with by courts and various sentences have been imposed on the accused persons, while 272 domestic violence cases were reported and were at various stages of investigation.

He said 22 cases of road traffic offences were recorded, eight were prosecuted, convicted and fined to a total of GH¢1,680.00 with eleven still under investigations.

He said construction of a six-seater WC facility through the initiative of the Crime Division of the Ghana Police to serve the personnel as well as visitors was ongoing, while the Assembly was also assisting the Division to renovate and furnish an office for DOVVSU in the Municipality.

The MCE said a construction of CHPS Compound, drilling and mechanisation of a borehole, Polytank stand Rambo 850 at Afadjato Senior High Technical, St. Mary’s SHS, suburbs of Hohoe, Likpe Health Center have been completed.

He said drilling and mechanisation of three solar powered borehole and provision of Rambo 850 are currently ongoing at Fodome, Likpe, and Akpafu and Alavanyo adding that the Assembly has also procured four motor bikes for Municipal Environmental Health Unit.

He said water rationing in Hohoe remained a challenge to the Assembly and it had resolved to find solutions to it.

On road network, the MCE said tarring of Fodome-Wli Highway, reshaping of 13km feeder roads from Lolobi-Kumasi to Likpe-Koforidua to Likpe Agbodzome and Likpe-Avedzeme to Likpe-Bakwa and Likpe-Mate to Lolobi- Kumasi and pothole patching and sectional repairs, resealing and grading of selected roads in Hohoe (15Km of roads has been graded) have been completed.

He said limited drains along the road at built-up areas cause rapid deterioration of roads in communities and lack of access roads within the settlement remain a challenge.

The MCE said the Assembly had procured and distributed trading materials, goods and equipment for economic empowerment and startup capital, education and training, and medical and assistive devices for 348 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), and an enrolment of 1,167 poor people under LEAP programme across the Municipality.

Mr Ofori said the construction of an Abattoir with two offices, a store, slaughtering hall, dressing room, a tripe room, chiller, lair age, meat cutting and processing room and extension of electricity supply, drilling and mechanisation of a borehole, installation of a Biogas waste management system and construction of 240 perimeter chain link fence, and procurement and installation of meat dressing and cutting equipment at Hohoe have been completed.

He said construction of a Business Advisory Centre at Hohoe Municipal Assembly had also been completed with 730 unemployed youth trained in entrepreneurship skills in the Municipality under NBSSI.

GNA