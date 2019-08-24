news, story, article

By Ebenezar Sowah, GNA

Dzolokpuita (VR), Aug. 24, GNA - The Ho West National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries has begun in earnest as delegates join long queues to cast their votes.

The Electoral Commission arrived with electoral materials for the commencement of the election at about 0640 hours with voting beginning at about 0720 hours.

At 0734 hours, about 70 delegates were in the queue to cast their votes.

Mr Patrick Kumah, Ho West Constituency Vice Chairman, NDC, told the GNA that about 1078 delegates were expected to cast their votes to elect a "credible" candidate to represent the Party in Parliament.

He urged the candidates to ensure that their supporters were peaceful throughout the exercise accept the results of the polls.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere is calm with supporters seen exchanging pleasantries.

