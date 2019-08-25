news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Dzolokpuita (VR), Aug. 25, GNA - National Democratic Congress delegates in the Ho West Constituency have retained Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah as their Parliamentary Candidate for elections 2020.

It will be his third term in Parliament, should he win the seat in the 2020 parliamentary elections, having served his people as Member of Parliament for the past eight years.

Mr Bedzrah beat two other competitors to emerge winner with 572 votes out of a 1058 valid votes cast.

His competitors Mr Samuel Kofi Danku and Lawyer Delanyo Alifo polled 282 votes and 204 votes respectively.

Supporters of Mr Bedzra started jubilating before the Electoral Commission announced the winner.

GNA