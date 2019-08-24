news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Dzolokpuita (VR), Aug. 24, GNA - The Ho West National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primaries in the Ho West Constituency has been halted for an hour following allegations of vote buying.

The campaign team of Mr Samuel Danku accused the incumbent Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah of holding a vigil last night to sway the votes of some delegates, which he said was against the Party's directives.

Mr Selorm Folikumah, Ho West Constituency Organizer, told the GNA that all aspirants were warned against holding vigils a day before the elections.

He said the Party's attention was drawn to the vigil and the crowd was dispersed.

Mr Folikumah said the aspirants were subsequently invited and the issue was resolved with the camps agreeing to continue with the elections.

Meanwhile, Mr Bedzra denied the allegation, saying his boys were only engaging a group of young people they met praying on a park.

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah if successful, would be contesting and representing the NDC in Parliament for the third time running.

Lawyer Delanyo Alifo and Mr Samuel Kofi Danku are contesting the incumbent.

GNA