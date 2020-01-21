news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bibiani (WN/R) Jan, 21, GNA - The Ghana Union Movement(GUM) party led by Rev Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Sofo Kyiriabosom, has been launched in the Bibiani–Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western Northern Region.

Leaders of the newly formed political party called on Ghanaians to give the party a chance to make a difference in the country’s political landscape as it was poised to address challenges confronting the economy.

While addressing crowd of cheering party supporters at the launch in Bibiani, Mr. Yaw Mensah, the Western North Regional Chairman of GUM, assured voters that the party would inculcate “can do spirit” into citizens and drive the economy towards self-reliance status when voted into power.

He also assured the public that the party would roll out tailor-made programmes and activities to help citizens reap maximum benefits from numerous mining operations in the region.

On his part, Nana Kwadwo Yankyera, the Bibiani–Anhwiaso–Bekwai Constituency Chairman of GUM, who spoke on behalf the Party Founder, Rev. Andrew, likened Ghana to a weak old-lady that needed support for survival.

He promised GUM would revive the ailing economy with weak currency and high dependence on foreign goods for survival and transformation.

He expressed regret that successive governments woefully failed to build on the solid foundation laid by first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

And gave the assurance that when GUM was voted into power, it would revive and relive the vision of Dr Nkrumah for transformation of Ghana and living conditions of the people.

Mr Osei Nsiah, the Deputy Western North Regional Director of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, later swore-in the party’s executives from various constituencies in the region.

GNA