By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Adeiso (E/R), March 10, GNA- Mr Eugene Sackey, Upper West Akim District Chief Executive, has called on the elderly in the area to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and discipline in the youth to create a generational wealth of good citizens.

“The youth are the future man-power of the country and they need to be groomed properly to appreciate the sense of forging ahead in unity to contribute positively towards the development of the country, he said.

Mr Eugene Sackey made the call when he addressed the 63rd Independence Anniversary parade at Adeiso.

A total of 751 people from second cycle and basic schools participated in the parade graced by traditional rulers, assembly members and personnel from the security agencies in the area.

He said the celebration of independence was to remind citizens of the dark days of colonialism for them to appreciate the struggles the forefathers went through to secure freedom for the country.

Mr Sackey described the theme for this year’s celebration “Consolidating Our Gains” as thoughtful to draw the attention of the nation to the new dawn of hope and national transformation.

He said there is the need for Ghanaians to use the occasion to reflect on the gains achieved within the period and make resolutions to honor their obligations to support the President’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid.

The DCE appealed to all political parties go about their political activities in a manner that will not undermine the peace and tranquility of the area in the forthcoming general elections.

The schools which excelled in the parade received certificates and wall clocks as their awards.

