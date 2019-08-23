news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Aug 23, GNA - The Greater Accra Regional Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has wished all candidates in the Party's parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, August 24, well.

A statement issued by Mrs Felicia Mekpoi Bortey, the Greater Accra Regional Women's Organiser of the opposition NDC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Party would on Saturday, August 24, hold its nationwide parliamentary primaries in about 157 out of 275 constituencies.

This is to elect parliamentary candidates to lead their respective constituencies into the 2020 general election.

He said "I take the opportunity on behalf of the Greater Accra Regional Women's Wing to wish all aspirants, especially the female aspirants the best of luck in this all-important exercise.

"The outcome of this primaries will go a long way in determining the future direction of the party and the chance of unseating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 2020 general election," the statement added.

"To ensure the consolidation and re-invigoration of our party, I urge delegates within Greater Accra Region to listen to Ghanaians and elect a credible candidate of integrity who genuinely have the party at heart and can take us to victory."

The statement said: "Now that the open campaigns are over, I seize the opportunity to urge all supporters of the aspirants to desist and resist the temptation of personal attacks and name-calling at the voting grounds and let's build a strong and effective future of the party."

It said all delegates must take the destiny of the Party into their own hands and reject those whose conduct and lack of genuine commitment had contributed to the weakening the party’s victory chance in 2020.

It said again, delegates must elect a person who respect the essence of teamwork and who is principled, truthful and sincere.

"Let us establish through the outcome of our Parliamentary primaries, that we have learnt from our recent past," the statement said.

"Once again, we must ensure that this process is yet again conducted peacefully, without any acrimony and bitterness, and come out as a united family ready to rescue Ghanaians from the current economic hardship."

GNA