Accra, Oct 21 GNA - The capacities of the Greater Accra Information Service Department (ISD) staff from the 26 districts were on Monday built to enable them educate people at the local communities on the upcoming referendum.



A constitutional referendum is scheduled to take place on December 17, alongside district level elections and the proposed amendments to the constitution will allow for the direct election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and allow political parties to be involved in local elections.

The proposed changes would involve amending article 243(1), which provides for the appointment of MMDCEs by the president, and article 55(3), which bans political party activity in district-level elections.

Mr David Quaye, the Greater Accra Regional Information Officer speaking at the day’s training in Accra organised by the ISD and Electoral Commission noted that the amendment would take away the powers that enable the President to appoint MMDCEs.

The Referendum forms part of measures to educate and sensitise Ghanaians on the need for the referendum that would lead to reforms in the local governance structure of the country.

He explained that article 55 was an entrenched clause, and the referendum required a turnout of at least 40 per cent and over 75 per cent of votes in favour of the proposal to be passed.

Mr Quaye said when successful, political parties could openly support candidates to contest for the Assembly elections to promote health, vibrant competition and strengthen local governance.

Sharing some of the educational strategies, he said from today October 21, to December 15, the staff would visit churches, schools, palaces and markets to educate people on the referendum.

The Regional Information Officers stated that audio messages were recorded in five local dialects in including Twi, Ga, Dagbani and Ewe to be played at the local communities.

“We are deploying 16 vehicles to do this kind of education. With this election we aim to convince people to go and vote to increase the turnout because the referendum would lead to reforms in the local governance structure of the country,” he said.

