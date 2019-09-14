news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dispatched a Government delegation to represent Ghana at the funeral in Harare, of the late Robert Mugabe, first President of Zimbabwe on Saturday, September 14, 2019.



The delegation which is led by former President Jerry John Rawlings, includes; the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu; a nephew of the late Sally Mugabe, Mr. Queesy Ninsin-Imbeah; and officials of the Foreign Ministry.

Mr Mugabe who ruledthe southern African nation for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in Singapore on September 6, 2019.

President Akufo-Addo in an earlier condolence message to the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and to the family of Mr Mugabe, said he would be remembered "for his immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa from imperialism, colonialism and racist rule. His dedication to the cause of Pan-Africanism is fully acknowledged.”

His first wife, Sally Mugabe, a well-known nationalist, was a Ghanaian.

