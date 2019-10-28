news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Konongo-Odumase (Ash), Oct. 28, GNA – The implementation of various flagship programmes by the government in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality, is significantly impacting the lives of the people, Mrs. Susan Akomeah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has stated.

She said government carefully introduced policies such as the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) and Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPED), to meet the socio-economic needs of the people.

Mrs. Akomeah was speaking at the maiden “Meet the Press” series by the Assembly to bring to the fore the programmes and projects being executed by the Assembly to improve the lives of the people.

She said a total of 6,400 students were benefiting from the free Senior High Schools in the Municipality with Konongo-Odumasi Senior High School alone absorbing 4,000 students.

She said the student population at Wesley Senior High School stood at 1,500 with 900 students enrolled at the St. Mary’s Senior High.

The MCE announced that nine projects were at various stages of completion under the One Constituency, One Million Dollar initiative through the IPEP.

The Projects, she noted, included classroom blocks with ancillary facilities, water closet institutional toilet facilities with mechanized boreholes and community-based solar powered water systems.

Under the PERD programme, she said the Assembly chose to promote the production of cocoa, oil palm and coconut which were the main cash crops in the municipality, adding that, it had supplied free seedlings to farmers to that effect.

Giving the breakdown, she said 240,000 cocoa seedlings had been distributed to 499 farmers, 150,000 oil palm seedlings to 131 farmers with 35 farmers receiving 800 coconut seedlings.

The Assembly, according to the MCE, had submitted a cassava commercialization proposal to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), seeking investors to establish a starch factory in the Municipality.

In this regard, the Assembly has also written to the Ayensu Starch Factory for business collaboration, the MCE hinted.

“Improved cassava planting materials have been supplied to 20 farmers to plant and it is our intention to use these improved materials to feed our farms for the impending factory under the 1D1F initiative” she stated.

Touching on the PFJ, she said 6,016 had benefitted from the programme in the Municipality since 2017, indicating that, 7,511 bags of NPK and 3,804 fertilizers had been distributed to beneficiary farmers at subsidized prices.

A total of 57 bags of improved maize, 155 bags of rice, 112 sachets of pepper, two sachets of tomato and 124 sachets of cabbage seeds, had been distributed to farmers under the PFJ.

Other areas that the MCE said the Assembly was making giant strides to improve the lives of the people were health, roads, water and sanitation , electricity, security, mining the local economy.

She pledged the Assembly’s commitment to execute programmes and policies in line with government’s vision to improve the living conditions of the people.

GNA