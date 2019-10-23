news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct.23, GNA - The Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region has said government is committed to improving the state of roads in the region and will ensure that all roads under repair were completed on schedule.

“Rehabilitation work on roads that were stalled will soon be revived as all road Contractors have started receiving payments for the contracts awarded them”.

Mr Elvis Figo Awonekai, the Assistant Regional Secretary of the party disclosed this at a News conference in Bolgatanga.

He said improving the road network would promote the fast growth of socio-economic activities in the region and government awarded over 51 road projects in the Upper East Region made up of Feeder, Urban and Highway roads, to enhance smooth movement of goods and services.

He said Feeder roads in the 15 Municipal and Districts across the region would be given a face lift as road network in many areas were in a deplorable state.

At Binaba, 75 kilometres of feeder roads would be rehabilitated, while 20.0 kilometres of roads would be repaired in the Bawku Municipal and 19.70kilometres at Zebilla.

At Sandema, 13.00 kilometres of roads would be worked on, 23.0 kilometres at Tempane, 27.9kilometres at Paga and 40.6kilometres at Zuarungu, and would be completed as contractors were moving to site to begin work, he said.

On Urban roads, 28.2 kilometres would be repaired in Bolgatanga, 7.2kilometres at Navrongo, 20.0kilometres in Bawku, and some major roads at the Bolgatanga municipality would see a face lift as soon as the torrential rains stop.

Mr Awonekai stated that work had begun on highways such as; the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakuum road, 10.0kilometres of the Navrongo- Chuchuliga -Tumu road, 30.0kilometres of Bolagatanga-Naaga, and 5.65kilometres at Missiga-Garu- Sissie and Wiaga-Fumbisi-Wiesi road.

GNA