news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Anna/ Famiyeh Eshun, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 30. GNA - The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi- Takoradi, Mr Anthony K. K. Sam on Wednesday said all government flagship programmes and interventions were progressing steadily in the Metropolis.

"The NPP government led by Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo as part of their manifesto promised to improve upon the lives of Ghanaians through the implementation of social interventions and policies in the area of governance and has by far executed an appreciable amount of these promises".

Mr Sam said this when he addressed the Assembly's 'Meet The Press' session in Takoradi, on the theme,"Deepeening Democracy At The Local Level, The Role Of The Media".

It was aimed among others to announce to the public the Assembly's projects and achievements in its two and half years in office.

The MCE said in a bid to improve upon agriculture so as to provide adequate food for the growing population and employment to the teaming youth, STMA selected rice, maize, pepper and cassava as the initial produce under the Planting for food and Jobs Programme.

He said a total of 3,520 beneficiaries made up of 2,574 males and 1,036 females received seedlings to be planted on their farmers.

Mr Sam said under the Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme (PERP) each Assembly was to choose a crop that would thrive well in their vicinity and STMA chose coconut with a target of 20,000 seedlings to be provided.

He said currently 5000 out of the target of 2,700 have been distributed to 13 beneficiaries comprising of 10 males and three females.

On education, Mr Sam said the Free SHS was progressing steadily with a total of 20,636 students within STMA as beneficiaries.

He said 969 teacher trainees from Holy Child Training College at Fijai have benefitted from the teacher trainees allowance in the 2018/2019 academic year.

The MCE said an amount of GH¢153,248.00 has been disbursed to 77 tertiary students under the decentralized scholarship programme.

Mr Sam indicated that Social intervention programmes like the LEAP has been Implemented in 33 communities with 499 household beneficiaries with an amount of GH¢202,560.00 being disbursed to them.

He further indicated that STMA has registered all the LEAP beneficiaries on NHIS to take care of their health needs and to avoid situations of them having to wait till they received their plenaries before they could visit the hospital.

Touching on the railway sector, the MCE said the Ghana Railway Company Ltd has established its Railway University College at Ketan a suburb of Takoradi and that railway transportation could now be accessed from Kojokrom to Tarkwa and Kumasi.

He mentioned the Takoradi Library Complex, Sekondi Youth Center, Kokompe bus terminal and Sofokrom haulage terminal as some inherited projects the Assembly had completed and they were in use now.

He mentioned the construction of 32 partitioned market sheds at Diabene and Mpintsin, 40 partitioned market sheds at Kojokrom and roofing and repair works at Apremdo market as some of new projects being executed by Assembly under the District Development Fund.

On Environment and Sanitation, Mr Sam said STMA had introduced one household one dustbin to improve upon sanitary conditions in the Metropolis.

The MCE said the Assembly also constructed public toilets at Amanful, Tarkwa Station, Kojokrom among others as part of efforts to end open defecation and fight for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) programme, adding that, 100 households have also benefited from the one household one toilet programme.

The MCE said the government was doing its best for the country and therefore urged the media to enlighten the public for them to know the good job the President was doing.

He pleaded with the inhabitants to bear with the Assembly as they had many projects on course for the people of Sekondi-Takoradi and called on them to develop an attitudinal change in order for development and progress to take place in the Metropolis.

The meeting, which reviewed the Assembly’s performance over two and half years under President Nana Akufo Addo’s government, was attended by Security Agencies, Heads of Department, Assembly Staff, Students from Secondary and Tetiary institutions, a cross section of the public with the Media as the center of attraction.

GNA