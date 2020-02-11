news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 11, GNA - The Nana-Akufo-Addo-led Administration has delivered 78 per cent of its campaign promises, bringing enormous socio-economic benefits to the citizenry, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President, has disclosed.

The key sectors range from youth and sports, trade and industry, tourism, culture and creative arts, security, social development, science, technology, innovation and environment to infrastructural development.

Others include health, education, economy, energy and petroleum, governance, corruption and public accountability, as well as agricultural and rural development.

Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, who was delivering the key note address at a town hall meeting and results fair in Kumasi, said the achievements had been chalked by dint of hard work and visionary leadership of the government.

“We have over the last three years worked hard to transform the economy and lives of the people,” he noted, saying Ghana’s economy was one of the best-performing globally due to prudent management of the economy.

On agriculture, he said, the implementation of the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ initiative was yielding positive results as the nation was gradually inching closer to achieving food sufficiency.

On taxes, he cited the broad-based reduction in taxes and abolishing some of them to lessen the burden on the ordinary citizenry, including the reduction of lighting levy from five per cent to two per cent, abolishing excise duty on petroleum, abolishing 17.5 per cent value-added-tax on domestic airline tickets and abolishing one per cent special import levy.

Alhaji Dr. Bawumia said the government was on course to alleviating the plight of the people through its human-centred programmes, and called for support from Ghanaians.

“Our appeal to Ghanaians is to vote the New Patriotic Party to power for another term in order to continue the good job we have started,” he said.

The Town Hall Meeting, organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, was designed to afford government a platform to account to stakeholders on the execution of its programmes.

It allowed high-ranking government officials to give an empirical account of work executed in various sectors and to take feedback from stakeholders.

