Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister Wednesday said the report and white paper on the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry has finally been gazetted.

He therefore entreated interested persons or organizations to contact the official government printing house (Assembly Press) for copies of the report.

Government submitted the report and white paper on the Emile Short's Commission of Inquiry on Friday, September 13, for gazetting and publication in accordance with Article 280 clause three of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made this known at a Press briefing in Accra, to update the public on pressing national issues.

The Commission of Inquiry was established on February 8, this year, by President Akufo-Addo to make a full, faithful and impartial enquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31.

“After a careful study, Government has issued a white paper together with the report itself, and has elected to publish it in accordance with the Constitution,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated.

The Commission of Inquiry submitted its report to President Akufo-Addo on March 14, 2019.

