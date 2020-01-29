news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Esikuma, (C/R), Jan 29, GNA - Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central constituency has declared her intention to contest the upcoming Parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) slated for Saturday, April 25.



She said the rationale behind her decision to contest again was to complete all

Infrastructural development she had initiated with support from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from 2020 to 2024 to enhance the living conditions of the people in Gomoa Central constituency.

Mrs Quansah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Lands and Natural Resources dropped the hint when she addressed separate durbars of Chiefs and the People of Esikuma, Gomoa Akropng No 2, Gomoa Beseadze and Nsuaem to climax their Annual Akwambo festivals.

She said considering the massive infrastructural development and stable economy, prudently managed by the government both of them needed to be given additional four years.

The MP was accompanied by Mr Benjamin Otoo, District Chief Executive for

Gomoa Central, Mr Kweku Nyakoh, Presiding Member of Gomoa Central District Assembly, Mr George Obeng and other executives of the constituency.

She said the government would continue to rollout more social interventions and prudent policies and programmes that would inure to the welfare of the people.

The MP said the expansion of school feeding programme to cover more schools was in the offing while road works from Gomoa Afransi to Apam –Junction was progressing steadily and construction of Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Esikuma had reached roofing level.

According to Mrs Quansah, work on the road linking Gomoa Nsuaem to Awombrew on Winneba/ Akim Oda trunk road was also progressing as expected.

She said construction of additional classrooms at Gomoa Gyaman Community Senior High School had reached various stages of completion to enhance quality teaching and learning.

The MP assured the chiefs of Esikuma that additional 50 bags of cement and trips of sand would be donated to facilitate the completion of their Community Center project.

She indicated that the Chiefs and the people gave her the mandate to serve in 2016 and urged them to vote massively for her and President Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7, general election.

GNA