Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – The attention of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has been drawn to a news story it carried on February 7, which it has found to be factually incorrect.



This, it has learnt, has brought pain to Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC, and Mr. Kempes Ofosuware, a former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema.

The Agency unhesitatingly apologises and retracts the said tasteless, hurtful and offensive news item, headlined “NDC members contribute for NPP’s Kwesi Poku”.

GNA deeply regrets the inconvenience and the distress caused to Mr. Ampofo and Mr. Ofosuware, by the publication.

GNA