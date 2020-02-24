news, story, article

By Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Ms Gloria Ofori-Boadu, a private legal practitioner and law lecturer, has filed her nomination to contest the Abuakwa South Constituency seat in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Ms Ofori-Boadu, who contested for the seat 12 years ago, expressed her resolve to improve the fortunes of the constituency when voted to represent the NPP and subsequently elected to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Ms Ofori-Boadu promised to create jobs for her constituents through Self-employment, Leadership and Vocational (SELVOC) skills training, when giving the nod by the delegates of the constituency.

“I will promote the establishment of children and youth libraries and employment centres. Where we will have reading clubs and peer educators for disease prevention, health promotion, keep-fit exercises and other positive programmes,” she added.

Ms Ofori-Boadu said, when voted into office, she would train and promote environmentally friendly, eco-friendly and sustainable land reclamation and manage small-scale mining for sustainable jobs.

She said she would collaborate with the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation for the professional certified and regulated small-scale mining jobs.

She, therefore, assured the public that her promises were feasible, since she had been implementing similar initiatives in her own small ways as a native of the area.

Abuakwa South Constituency is in the Eastern Region of Ghana and has Mr Samuel Atta-Kyea, as the incumbent Member of Parliament since 2008.

According to a brief profile made available to the GNA, Ms Ofori-Boadu is a legal practitioner at GOB Law Consult and President of Women Assistance and Business Association (WABA).

She is a native of Akyem-Asafo, and the daughter of the late Sanaahene of Akyem-Asafo, Nana Ofori-Boadu.

The NPP parliamentary primaries is slated for April 15, 2020.

GNA