By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Awutu Bawjiase (C/R) Aug. 25, GNA - Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu-Senya West Constituency on Saturday elected Ms. Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotoi as its Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 elections.

Ms. Tetteh-Agbotoi, sister of Madam Hannah Tetteh, former Foreign Affairs Minister polled 774 votes out of the total valid votes of 1061 cast to emerge the winner in an election conducted by Officials from Awutu Senya District Directorate of the Electoral Commission led by Ms. Mercy Sackey at Awutu Bawjiase.

She was followed by Mr. Gabriel Quaye who had 189, Madam Georgina Armah-Danso 70 votes and Mr. Joseph Tetteh obtained 27 while three votes were rejected.

The parliamentary candidate elect in her address, thanked the Almighty God for making the primaries peaceful and also expressed her gratitude to the delegates for giving her their mandate to lead the party to win the 2020 elections, saying, “Let us put behind the past to enable us forge ahead towards the victory of the party”.

She also thanked the constituency executives, the Police and all who contributed to make the election peaceful and successful.

She said, her doors were open to receive fruitful suggestion and ideas that would help the party to take back the Parliamentary and Presidential seat from the New Patriotic Party and to work towards achieving the agenda of “Accountability Probity and Integrity”.

