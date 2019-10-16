news, story, article

Kumasi, Oct. 16, GNA - Mr. Collins Amponsah Asabre, an aspiring assembly member for Atimatim West in the Afigya-Kwabre South District, says, girl-child education would be his topmost priority, when given the nod by people in the electoral area.

Equipping the girl-child with formal education and leadership skills, he said, would help raise more enlightened women to support the nation’s development agenda.

“I intend to do this by linking up with corporate bodies and NGOs for support to promote girl-child education in my community when I get the opportunity to lead the people,” he added.

Mr. Amponsah Asabre, a 28-year-old graduate of Psychology and Information Studies at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on his development vision for the area, in Kumasi.

Citing the 2010 Population and Housing Census, he indicated that the population of women in general outnumbered that of men and as such, it would be in the interest of the nation to educate its women to play a leading role in the national development process.

"My vision is to bring on board all key stakeholders to map up effective strategies to increase significantly girl-child school enrolment."

Additionally, he would mobilize resources to offer free tuition to needy pupils and students during vacations to brighten their chances of climbing up the academic ladder.

“I would also promote a clean environment, improve security and push for infrastructure development projects to improve the living conditions of the people in Atimatim.”

Mr. Amponsah Asabre said the decision to contest for the Atimatim West slot, was borne out of his desire to assist speed up the socio-economic transformation of the community by harnessing the people's potentials for development.

