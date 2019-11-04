news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Tokor, (VR), Nov. 04, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday stated that Ghanaians are happy with the initiatives of his administration and will therefore retain the NPP in that respect.

Some of the policies he mentioned as; free Senior High School, youth employment, agriculture policies and industrialisation.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he commissioned a new Fire Service Station and a Divisional Police headquarters at Tokor in the Ketu South Municipality as part of his two-day visit to the Volta Region

He said his government was deepening democratic governance at the local level and asked the people to vote yes at the December 17 referendum as his government would address concerns of bad roads, requests for municipality status and traditional councils.

Mr Amoaku Atta, Minister for Roads said government was rehabilitating the 90-kilometre Ho to Aflao road.

Togbe Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao traditional area earlier commended the government for making the area, a traditional council and also lauded government's free Senior High School policy, Planting For Food and Jobs and youth employment programmes.

Togbe Fiti appealed for support from government to construct a sports stadium at Aflao and to fix roads in the traditional council.

GNA