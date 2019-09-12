news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bibiani (WNR) Sept 12 GNA - People in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency and Ghanaians as a whole have been advised fully participate in the on-going exhibition of voters’ register by the Electoral Commission and avail themselves of the opportunity to verify their data.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Bibiani at the start of the exercise Mr Osei Nsiah, Deputy Western North Regional Director of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, said it was important for the electorate to update their data in the voters register to make it more credible to stand the test of time.

“We need to cross check our data in the Voters Register, to put things right and stand a better chance of exercising our franchise in the impending elections”, he stated.

Mr Nsiah also urged relatives of deceased persons to assist the EC to clean the register and make it more credible and results of elections acceptable by all stakeholders.

He further urged Ghanaians to desist from the attitude of “last minute rush”, which could cost them dearly.

“Make time, within the exhibition period to verify your data, to avoid any form of inconvenience at the end of the week-long programme,” he cautioned.

Personnel, materials, equipment and other logistics, have been deplored to all 162 polling stations of the constituency, to ensure a successful exercise

GNA