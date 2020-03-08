news, story, article

Accra, March 8, GNA - The Ghana Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has marked the 63rd independence anniversary of Ghana at a colourful ceremony.



The programme brought together officials from the Presidency, Foreign Ministry and other MDAs of host country, the diplomatic community, some expatriates, the Ghanaian community and other stakeholders of the Mission.

This was contained in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra

In his address, the statement said Ambassador Joseph Kwaku Antwi expressed his appreciation to the guests for honouring the invitation.

That, he said, showed the love they had for Ghana as a member of the comity of nations.

He said apart from some few disturbances, peace had virtually returned to the DRC.

The successful 30th December, 2018 general election in the country and it's subsequent successful formation of President Felix Tshisekedi's government, the statement said were clear signs of a peaceful state and pledged the readiness of the Ghanaian Battalion (Ghanbatt), under the umbrella of MONUSCO, to continue to assist in peace keeping operations until the return of total peace in the whole of DRC.





Ambassador Antwi advised the Ghanaian community to continue to be law abiding to safeguard and raise high the flag of Ghana in host country.

On developments in Ghana, he mentioned government's flagship programmes, the free SHS, one district, one factory, planting for food and jobs, one village, one dam, among other policies and projects.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the policies, especially the 1D1F to invest in Ghana for jobs and prosperity

GNA