By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA - Ghana has signed on to the African Union (AU) Protocol on Free Movement, but yet to ratify it, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said on Tuesday in Accra.

She explained that the said protocol required 15 countries to ratify before it was operational, but only four countries-Mali, Niger, Rwanda and Sao Tome and Principe- had ratified it, and deposited the instrument of ratification at the AU Headquarters.

The Minister’s explanation was in response to a question asked by Mr Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, on behalf of Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central on when she would present the protocol to Parliament for consideration.

Madam Botchwey said the Ministry was working with the Ministry of Interior towards the completion of all internal processes for the ratification of the protocol.

She noted that the Ghana Immigration Service was the lead agency with the mandate to handle issues relating to the subject matter of the protocol.

However, her sector Ministry has engaged both the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Immigration Service to ensure that the appropriate cabinet approval was obtained for parliamentary ratification of the protocol.

“Upon ratification, our Ministry would generate the appropriate Instrument of Ratification for deposit at the AU Commission,” Madam Botchwey said.

She stated that out of 55 African countries, 32, including Ghana had signed unto the protocol.

