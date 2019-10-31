news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has expressed Ghana’s willingness to foster deeper relations between Latin American countries to advance mutually beneficial economic cooperation and trade.



He noted that the shared histories between Africa and Latin America should drive the urge to work together to advance development.

“The relations between us here in Africa and those in Latin America is imposed upon us by history… so it is the basis for us to get together and work together”

The President made the comments when the foreign Affairs Minister of Nicaragua, Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres, called at the Jubilee House on Thursday to deliver a letter from that country's leader, Daniel Ortega.

He spoke about the good relations between Ghana and Nicaragua and pledged to further deepen those ties, saying, “We in Ghana are very interested in working with the peoples of Latin America especially with Nicaragua.”

Mr Colindres, who commended the President for entrenching Ghana’s democratic credentials and fostering same on the continent and beyond, sought the support of Ghana to enable Nicaragua attain an observer status at the African Union.

He told President Akufo-Addo that his country hoped to strengthen ties with Ghana and Increase investment in the oil and gas sectors.

