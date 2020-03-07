news, story, article

Odoom Prince Linford,GNA



Assin Fosu (C/R), March 7, GNA - Mr. Nicholas Fiifi Baako,The Assin Fosu Municipal Chief Executive has said that successive governments have worked so hard to foster development and boost the Country’s economy to improve the livelihood of the people.

He therefore, commended past governments for the tremendous work done to bring country this far.

Mr. Baako made the observation when he addressed the 63rd Independence Anniversary at Assin Fosu on Friday.

In all 30 schools from basic to Senior High School level participated in the parade with the Assin Fosu Methodist Brigade Band providing music.

To maintain that he noted, the Nana Akufo Addo led Government had in the last three years worked to deliver its mandate to Ghanaians by restoring sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development.

He said these objectives could further be achieved with a united purpose, as individuals and a nation and called on all to refrain from undesirable habits, improve their attitude to public office and public trust and be law abiding.

He described the theme for this year's celebration: "Consolidating Our Gains" as apt.

Mr Baako continued that, in spite of the challenges that this nation had gone through since independence, the progress made was significance.

For instance, our democratic governance system has seen a lot of improvement over the years, the executive, legislative and judiciary arms of government have all been strengthened and thereby enhancing our democratic credentials.

He announced that the Assin Fosu Municipality was a beneficiary of a business resource center which was currently at about 95% completed.

He said the centre will boost business development services, facilitate investment and provide information services to entrepreneurs and business enterprises.

He therefore entreated the young ones to fully make use of the facility once it was officially commissioned.

He revealed that, the Assembly was replicating government's investment in education at the district level, and overseeing the construction of classroom blocks for deprived schools.

Some 6-unit classroom blocks at Foso Odumase among other locations have been completed and others were at various completion stages.

More than 2000 mono and dual desks have also been distributed to some selected public and private schools within the Municipality to address the furniture deficit in schools.

Mr Baako stressed that, these achievements could have been a mirage but for the support and prayers of the people of Assinman and the nation.

He asked all the people to continue to be law abiding and fulfill their responsibilities towards the state to help consolidate the gains made so far.

GNA