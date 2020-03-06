news, story, article

By GNA Team



Kumasi, March 6, GNA - Thousands of enthusiastic Ghanaians and invited guests have thronged the 42,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, for the national commemoration of the 63rd Independence Anniversary.

The event, being hosted at the country’s biggest sports facility, has attracted people from all walks of life.





The security personnel have been having a hectic time controlling the crowd.

The Stadium has over the past month, undergone massive rehabilitation works to put its facilities in a good shape for the programme.

“Consolidating our Gains,” is the theme for the august occasion, which has Dr. Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, as the Special Guest of Honour.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, amongst other dignitaries, have arrived for grace the occasion.





It is a sight to behold given the variety of spectacular traditional costumes worn by the invited chiefs and Queens.





The representatives of the other 16 regions have mounted the stage to demonstrate the different cultural heritage to the admiration of the celebrants.





The programme has also seen brisk business by food sellers, as well as those selling paraphernalia and other artefacts.





A parade of school children and the security agencies made up of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, National Ambulance Service, among others, would be mounted to climax the occasion.

GNA