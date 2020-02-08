news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 08, GNA - Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates on Thursday, February 6, picked nomination form for Lawyer Dr Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye Junior, Ghana's Ambassador to India, to contest the Dome Kwabenya Constituency parliamentary primaries.



Should the Party's Vetting Committee clear Ambassador Oquaye Junior to contest the primaries on April 25, he would go toe-to-toe with the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Madam Adwoa Safo, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament.

Mr Odei Ansah, the Coordinator for Ambassador Oquaye Junior's Campaign Team and some party delegates picked the nomination form on behalf of the aspirant at the Party's Constituency Office.

The heavens were not left out of the ecstasy to acknowledge a new coming of the "Man of the People" and the "grassroots saviour".

“We thank God, and also say - God richly bless every supporter and delegate of the Constituency who in one way or the other made this history a reality.

We believe in humility and calmness, for the job is on the ground.

We also use the opportunity to appeal to all Delegates to join in the victory train of Lawyer (Dr) Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Yaw Oquaye," Mr Ansah said.

GNA