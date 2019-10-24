news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Mrs Eudora Quartey-Koranteng, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ghana to the Republic of Italy, has presented her letters of accreditation to President Borut Pahor of Slovenia.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the presentation ceremony took place recently at Slovenia's Presidential Palace.

It said the Ghanaian envoy was accompanied to the Presidential Palace by Mr Jonathan Magnusen, Minister/Consular Affairs; Mr Julius Eli Goka, First Secretary/Political, Economic and Diaspora Affairs.

It said Mrs Quartey- Koranteng is Ghana's Ambassador to Italy with concurrent accreditation to Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

The statement said the short ceremony began with an inspection of a Guard of Honour, after which the Ambassador and her delegation, were escorted to the Credentials Hall, where she presented the Letters of Credence to President Pahor.

In his speech on the occasion, the Slovenian President congratulated Mrs Quartey-Koranteng, for assuming duty.

The Slovenian leader expressed profound interest in fostering a closer level of cooperation between Ghana and Slovenia.

He was impressed with the reputable image Ghana had attained on the International scene.

He seized the opportunity to propose further bilateral meetings with President Nana Akufo-Addo in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador briefed the Slovenian President on the transformation agenda of a 'Ghana Beyond Aid' such as One District One Factory, Free Senior High School, One Village One Dam and the Planting For Food and Jobs.

Mrs Quartey-Koranteng apprised the Slovenian President that such initiatives, had helped President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to attain the role as Co-Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking on the participation by Ghana in the Africa Day International Conference organized Slovenia, the Ambassador extolled the enviable democratic credentials of Ghana as the preferred business destination in Africa, noting that, the consistent use of the platform to showcase the business opportunities available in the country through various presentations had enhanced its image abroad and boosted trade and investments in the country.

GNA