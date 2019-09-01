news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh



Tema, Sept. 1, GNA - Mr Alfred Kwame Agbesi, former Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, says the country’s legislative house needs more experienced brains.

Mr Agbesi, who was the deputy majority leader of the Sixth Parliament of the fourth republic, expressed worry and surprised at the rate at which young persons wanted to be MPs, saying this was evident in the number of young people who contested in the just ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the former MP said the current state of the country required the skills of more experienced brains to put the country back on track.

Touching on the debate of monetization of the country’s political system, he said the two major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC were to be blamed for such practices.

He said such acts contributed to the country’s woes as the electorates ended up voting for particular people based on the material benefits they had received.

On whether he would go back to enrich parliament with his experience, he said had missed the days he was an MP adding that, “I love to debate and I feel good doing that on the floor of Parliament”.

He stated that though he would love to take a rest, he would consider going back should majority of the constituents call on him to do so.

Mr Agbesi who served Ashaiman as the MP for three terms lost to the current MP, Mr Ernest Norgbey in an NDC primaries in 2015 when he was seeking to represent the constituency for his fourth term.

