Accra, Aug 22, GNA - Ghana and Mexico have established a consultation mechanism on matters of common interest.



A joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Secretariat of Foreign Relations of Mexico, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the first meeting of the Consultation of Matters of Common Interest was held in Accra.

The meeting was co-chalred by Mr Charles Owiredu, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Mr Julian Ventura, Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

"These exchanges seek to broaden the scope of the political dialogue, boost economic ties, build upon bilateral cooperation projects, and enhance collaboration in the international scenario," the statement said.

It said both countries have had a long-standing relationship based on mutual solidarity and respect, and on a common commitment to democratic values and the rules-based international system.

It said the governments of both countries had agreed to carry out concrete steps to enhance their dialogue and collaboration and to support the efforts of the private sectors and civil societies to establish additional links and working relationships.

It said the re-opening of Mexico's Embassy in Accra in 2014 strengthened the bilateral dialogue and led to new areas of collaboration.

It noted that the Government of Ghana transmitted its intention of reopening its Embassy in Mexico City as soon as its necessary national procedures were completed, a decision that would greatly contribute to the achievement of the established goals.

"Mexico and Ghana will continue to promote trade and investment as well as people-to-people contacts," it stated.

The statement said the governments of the two countries would also hold frequent informal consultations in relevant international fora.

It said the actions would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries and bring about concrete benefits to their societies.

GNA