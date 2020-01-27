news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - Ghana and the European Union (EU) delegation to Ghana would hold the next session of their periodic Political Dialogues on Wednesday January 29, 2020.



The meeting would be chaired on the Ghana side by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and on the EU side by the Head of its delegation to Ghana.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday has announced.

It said the meeting, which was expected to discuss issues of mutual interest to Ghana and the EU would be held on the theme: “EU and Ghana: Partners for the Future.”

The statement said: “As Ghana's largest multilateral development and trade partner, the FU and its Member States currently finance about half of all Official Development Assistance (ODA) received by the Ghanaian Government.”

It said the formalised cooperation between Ghana and the EU began after the first Lome Convention in 1975 and the two parties enjoyed fruitful economic and political exchanges that improved and strengthened over the years.

The 2020 Ghana-EU Political Dialogue would convene all the relevant national stakeholders in Ministries, Departments and Agencies and representatives of the EU Member Countries accredited to Ghana to discuss pertinent issues in the following broad areas.

The issues are the political situations of both Ghana and the EU, the Economic Partnership Agreement implementation, Ghana and the African Continental Free Trade Area, ECOWAS matters, Ghana's digital economy, Anti Money Laundering/Combatting the financing of Terrorism and cooperation on regional, maritime and cyber security.

Other matters to be discussed would include: migration, implementation of climate change matters, sustainable forestry, future of the cocoa industry, sustainable fisheries and Ghana's readiness to include "green jobs" in its employment space.

Of major importance also, would be the discussions on the 2021-2027 programme cycle for Ghana-EU cooperation.

GNA