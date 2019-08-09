news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA Special Correspondent, Luanda, Angola



Luanda, Aug. 9, GNA - Ghana and Angola on Thursday pledged to deepen bilateral relations through cooperation in the sectors of energy, trade, agriculture and security.

They have also committed to operationalize a Bilateral Commission to promote and enhance cooperation in the areas of vocational training, hospitality and tourism, transport, medical services, industry, culture and natural resources.

This was the outcome of a bilateral meeting between officials of the two countries held at the Presidential Palace in Luanda during the two-day state visit to Angola by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They signed a visa waiver agreement allowing their nationals holding valid diplomatic and service passports to transit and stay in the territory of either country for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of first entry.

Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and her Angolan counterpart, Manuel Domingos Augusto, signed the visa waiver agreement.

This would enter into force on the date of receipt of the last exchanged notification between the two countries through diplomatic channels.

There was also an Agreement, which provides that Ghana would be teaching Angolan students at the Basic and Secondary level the English Language, and this is going to be facilitated by the Ghana Institute of Languages.

This would be done under an exchange training programme, where a maximum number of 100 students from Angola would study English in Ghana for a duration of 6 months, and the sending of Ghanaian tutors to Angola for the training programme.

GNA