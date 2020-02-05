news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 05, GNA - The Ghana China Friendship Association (GHACHIFA) on Wednesday commended the government of China for its resilient approach towards tackling the Coronavirus outbreak.

"The ability of the government of China to counter the outbreak will in the end make China the victor," a statement signed by Dr. Benjamin Anyagre, GHCHIFA Acting General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra stated.

It described as disappointing, what it termed, "shameless Western media propaganda, seeking to discredit China within the global arena, because of the Corona challenge".

It said efforts by China to curb the disease, had demonstrated to the global community, the need to be courageous in the face of unexpected crisis, and confront challenges with nationalistic zeal.

The statement said it was unfortunate for China to be tackled by such a challenge at the period of her great economic achievement, and urged the global community to support and encourage China in dealing with the crisis.

"We of GHACHIFA stand shoulder to shoulder with the People's Republic of China, with believe in our slogan, Solidarity in Development," it said.

