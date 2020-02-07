news, story, article

Accra, Feb 7, GNA - Mr Gerald Nyanyofio, a Lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra, Department of Business Administration, has picked nomination forms to contest the La Dadekotopon seat in the upcoming parliamentary primaries slated for April 25.



His journey from the La round-about toward the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency office was accompanied with drumming, dancing and songs in support of the aspirant, as they matched through the principal streets of the constituency.





The aspirant on picking his form said his reason for contesting in the coming primaries was because he believed the constituents deserved better and was the right person to serve his people.

“I do this with a sincere conviction that the youth needs to add up to the quality of leadership received so far, they are looking forward to a more vibrant leader who will work to provide jobs and improve the general wellbeing of the people,” he said.

He said he had been under pressure over the past two years by the youth to contest; hence the over whelming endorsement by the youth, so his decision was in honour of their call.

He said his vision was to change lives through provision of quality education, health and security, youth development, men and women empowerment amongst other developmental initiatives.

He cautioned his supporters to avoid violence and bad politicking to protect the image of the party against the upcoming general election.





Mr Samuel Kingsley Addison, NPP Constituency Chairman, La Dadekotopo said Mr Nyanyofio together with the incumbent Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei and Madam Comfort Adei Kotey were those who had picked forms so far.

He said the opportunity was still opened for aspirants to pick forms till February 20.

He said the party remained supreme over all internal contests hence supporters should run decent campaigns to maintain the La Dadekotopon seat for the NPP.

He said a peaceful campaign during the primaries would make it easier to foster unity amongst party members to take the parliamentary seat in the general elections come December.

GNA