Accra, Feb. 16, GNA - The Gamey & Co ADR Centre (GCADR) has offered to conduct a Facilitated Mediation to help the Electoral Commission (EC) and the political parties to reach an agreement on the proposed new voters’ register Impasse.



Accordingly, the Centre has officially notified the Electoral Commission and the parties concerned of the offer, and was awaiting their response.

A statement signed by Mr. Austin A. Gamey Chairman, GCADR Centre and copied to the GNA said subject to the approval of the EC, the Centre has proposed February 24, 2020 to hold the Pre-Mediation Meeting with the respective stakeholders and the plenary session the following day to resolve the Impasse.

The statement said the impasse if not handled with much care, could disturb the peace and security of the nation, “it has become necessary for stakeholders to reach an amicable solution.

“There is therefore, the need for a professional mediation body to intervene to assist the two sides to resolve the matter.

The Centre said “based on our longstanding experience and expertise, we are convinced that the mediation would enable the two sides to effectively address their interests and concerns for a solution that should be mutually beneficial to them and the entire nation.

“We offer the mediation as our corporate social responsibility to mother Ghana, and trust that the Electoral Commission and the concerned parties, who are interested in a peaceful electoral process, would accept the mediation intervention” it said and added “we have high confidence in the two sides to make it happen”.

