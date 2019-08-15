news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Navrongo (U/E), Aug. 15, GNA - The increased presence of personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the Upper East Region is to help secure the country's borders, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Addressing a durbar of Chiefs Wednesday at Navrongo in the Upper East Region, he said the operations being undertaken by the military was part of measures “to make sure that terrorist infiltrators do not come into our country to cause problems for us”.

President Akufo-Addo, on a six-day tour of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions, urged the chiefs and people in the area to give strong support the soldiers with information of value as they (soldiers) “are putting their lives on the line to enable us feel secure and peaceful here”.

He recounted the vigilance of two people - Gregory Bangbeme and George Bonfodong of the Roman Catholic Church in Hamile, in the Upper West Region, who, earlier this year, together with the church leaders, alerted the police about the presence among the congregation an armed person - a Burkinabe national.

“We need all of us to pull together, and understand that the very survival of our nation is what is at stake in this effort that the soldiers are doing.

"They are not doing it for themselves, they are doing it for all of us, and I am appealing to you to give them your maximum support so that they can carry out their duties efficiently and successfully for us,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier visited the troops at Binaba and he told the gathering that “they are in very high morale, very good spirits, and they are very committed to the task that has been assigned to them”.

