By James Esuon, GNA

Ajumako, (C/R), Oct. 30, GNA - Ghana stands to benefit a lot from the free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the next 10 decades, Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister has said.

He said government would continue to use part of the Country's oil fund to support free SHS to cover more students.

Mr Duncan announced this at the Meet –the- Press series organised by the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam District Assembly to tout the achievements made under three and half years administration of New Patriotic Party(NPP) government.

The meet- the Press series instituted by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Ministry of Information was attended by chiefs, former assembly members, Queen mothers, heads of Department and Assembly staff.

Among other dignitaries present were Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei Baffoe, and MMDCEs in the Central region.

Mr Duncan said the free SHS policy in the few next years would facilitate the production of quality human resource to handle key positions in the various sectors of the economy.

He said the government would ensure fair distribution of the oil money for every household in Ghana to benefit.

He announced that government had paid the registration fees of the first batch of students of the free SHS policy who would be writing their examinations next year.

The Minister said the policy has come to stay and asked Ghanaians to rally behind the government to enable underprivileged students to pursue secondary education.

He called on the Ghanaians to continue supporting and praying for the government under President Akufo-Addo as far as this free SHS is concern to enable every Ghanaian child of school going age to pursue quality secondary education.

On job creation, Mr Duncan said government was on course and urged Ghanaians to ignore those who were giving vain promises just to clinch power back, saying they have nothing good to offer.

Mr Ranford Nyarko, District Chief Executive(DCE) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam enumerated a number of development projects executed within three and half years in Office.

He said under Water and Sanitation, an amount of GHC 27 million was received by the Assembly to lay new pipelines and dig boreholes for communities in the district.

The DCE said new educational structures were constructed for basic and Senior High schools and that government was poised to improve education infrastructures to promote worthy and sound environment.

On Agriculture, the DCE said thousands of cocoa and oil palm seedlings were nursed and distributed to farmers under the planning for export and rural development programme.

GNA