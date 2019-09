news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Adeiso (E/R), Sept. 28, GNA - Fredrick Obeng Adom won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries for Upper West Akim Constituency.

He polled 266 votes as against Eugen Sackey who polled 172 votes, Daniel Nartey, eight votes and Maxwell Tinkorang two votes.

The Constituency primaries was organized for the orphan constituencies of the Party at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The primaries in Eastern Region had been very peaceful throughout the day.

GNA