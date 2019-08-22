news, story, article

Bogoso (W/R), Aug 22, GNA - Fourteen candidates from six constituencies in the Western Region are contesting in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday August 24.

The six constituencies are; Jomoro, Ahanta West, Sekondi, Shama, Amenfi West and Amenfi Central.

The Western Regional chairman of the NDC, Nana Toku who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said candidates in Effia, Prestea Huni-Valley and Wassa East constituencies were going unopposed.

Nana Toku indicated that nominations were opened in Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Amenfi East and Essikado-Ketan constituencies and candidates for Takoradi, Evalue Gwira and Kweimintsim seats had been vetted and a date would be scheduled later for their election.

At Ellembele and Mpohor constituencies, the chairman noted that the elections were put on hold.

The Regional Chairman appealed to all the aspirants and the delegates to remain united for the party to move a step further in its preparation towards the 2020 general election.

