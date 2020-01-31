news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa, (UWR), Jan. 31, GNA - Only Four out of 18 women who contested the December 17 District Level Election (DLE) in the Upper West Region won to represent their Electoral Areas for the next four years, the Electoral Commission (EC) has said.​

It said they were from the Nandom District, Daffiama-Bussie-Issah District, Wa and Jirapa Municipalities.

Nineteen females successfully filed their nominations with the Electoral Commission, but 18 contested.

Mr Emmanuel Kyei, the Deputy Upper West Regional Director of the EC, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Wa, added that none of the three Persons With Disability (PWDs) who contested the elections won.

He said 57 females won the Unit Committee positions out of a total of 75, who filed and contested that position in all the 293 Electoral Areas in the region.

The elected Assembly Members across the country were sworn into office on January 23, 2020.

Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, who addressed the inauguration of the Wa West District Assembly, appealed to the Assembly Members to be united and work together for the development of their electoral areas and districts.​

GNA