By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 25, GNA - Four parliamentary candidates of the Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) were on Saturday, elected by popular acclamation in the party's parliamentary primaries election supervised by the Electoral Commission

They are Mr. Akwasi Adusei - Ahafo-Ano North, who is a former Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Chris Boadi - Ahafo-Ano South East, Mr. Adams Mohammed - New Edubiase, and Mr. Harunah Issifu - Offinso South, a former District Chief Executive.

In all, only seven out of the 47 NDC constituencies were given clearance by the party's National Executive Committee to hold primaries.

The three constituencies where competitive elections took place included Drobonso, Offinso-North and Ejura-Sekyedumase.

Mr. Bawah Mohammed was elected as parliamentary candidate for Ejura-Sekyedumase with 921 votes out of the 1, 015 total ballots cast.

Mr. George Abofrah, the Regional NDC Director in-charge of Elections, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, that a total of 12 candidates contested in the primaries.

More than two thousand delegates voted in the elections to choose their preferred parliamentary candidates to represent the NDC in the 2020 General Election.

