Accra, Sept 25, GNA - Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity has called continental and Regional bodies to draw up feasible plans that would enable them to establish continental and Region Electoral Colleges.



“Just as we have FIFA and CAF Referees and leaderships handling our continental and regional competitions, it will be expedient to also have an Electoral College that will organize peaceful political elections in the continent.”

Mr Mba, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on democratic transitions in Africa attributed a chunk of African conflicts to political crisis and electoral disputes.

He said there were a lot of Electoral disputes in the continent because of mistrust of various National Electoral Commissions.

“They do not trust the National Electoral Commissions because some of the officials are appointed by the reigning government, so opposition parties will always be skeptical about the outcomes of electoral results.

“If the African Union can set -up African Court, then it will equally be profitable for them to start an Electoral College from various countries to conduct and supervise Presidential and Parliamentary elections of member countries,” he added.

He said although the establishment of such a college might take a longer period on account of diverse opinions and orientations, it would be better to begin somewhere for future generations to benefit and stem the numerous electoral conflicts in the continent.

Mr Mba called all member states of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States to consider the suggestion as a major issue for deliberation in succeeding years and meetings to simplify the elections of member countries.

