By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 23, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not hold its parliamentary primaries, scheduled for Saturday, August 24, in 40 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Mr George Abofra, the Ashanti Regional Director of Elections of the NDC, said the primaries would be held in only seven out of the 47 constituencies in the Region.

These are Ahafo-Ano North, Ahafo-Ano South East, New Edubiase, Drobonso, Ejura-Sekyedumase, Offinso North and Offinso South.

Twelve candidates are contesting in the seven constituencies.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the primaries, Mr Abofra said the decision to put on hold the elections in the 40 constituencies followed a directive from the National Executive Committee.

The development, according to him, was to allow for all outstanding issues in those constituencies to be resolved before the next line of action could be taken.

Mr Abofrah indicated that candidates in four out of the seven constituencies would go unopposed.

The constituencies are Ahafo-Ano North, Ahafo-Ano South East, New Edubiase and Offinso South.

Mr Abofrah said the Party had put in place adequate measures to ensure incident-free and successful polls.

Mr Kwame Zu, the Regional Secretary of the party, urged the delegates to comport themselves during and after the primaries, stressing that the party was working seriously with the police to ensure a conducive environment for the polls.

The primaries would be supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) to choose parliamentary candidates for the NDC for the 2020 General Election.

