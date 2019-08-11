news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Kpone,(GAR)- August 11, GNA - Mr. David Quaye Annan , former Chief Executive of Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) during President John Agyekum Kuffour's regime, is seeking to wrestle the elusive Kpone Katamanso Parliamentary seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, he said he was the best bet for the NPP in Kpone Katamanso.

According to him, Parliamentary work was a serious business which required experienced minds to fomulate policies which would enhance the country's development.

"You don't throw amateurs into Parliament,they will mess up, "he noted.

Mr. Annan further stated that it was time NPP presented a credible candidate who would be loved by all in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency.

According to him, the other aspirants did not have the capacity to lead the NPP in Kpone Katamanso for the 2020 Parliamentary polls.

The former TMA boss revealed that, he had served in various capacities of the party and that placed him ahead of all contenders.

He advised that people's loyalty to the party must be checked before giving them responsibilities on the ticket of the party.

Mr David Quaye Annan holds two degrees in Agriculture and Economics from the University of Ghana and had served as a presidential staffer under former President Kuffour.

Five aspirants had filed their nomination forms to contest the Kpone Katamanso Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party for the 2020 general election.

