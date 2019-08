news, story, article

Tema, Aug. 24, GNA - Mr Isaac Ashai Odamten, former Tema Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive, has polled 891 votes to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in theTema East constituency.



His only challenger, Nii Kraku Bediako, had 266 out of the 1157 valid votes cast.

The local Electoral College roll was 1330, according to Mr Alex Asamoah, the returning officer, and an official of the Electoral Commission.

GNA