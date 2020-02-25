news, story, article

Accra, Feb 25, GNA - Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Tuesday began a three-day working visit of the Ahafo Region.



The tour, which started from the Western North Region, has been dubbed #SpeakOut. “

The tour started from Ntotroso in the Asutifi North Constituency, where President Mahama and his delegation was received by the Ntotrosohene, Nana Kyireku Ampem III.

From Ntotroso, President Mahama proceeded to Goaso, where he hosted the second #SpeakOut Session with a cross section of people from the Ahafo Region.

GNA