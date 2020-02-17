news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi-Waiwso (W/N) Feb 17, GNA - Former President John Dramani Mahama and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)is expected to undertake a three-day tour of selected communities in the Western North Region on Monday.

He will begin his tour with "Speak out session" with identifiable groups in the region at Datano pastoral centre before holding a durbar of chiefs and people at Asempaneye and Ashiem in the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Constituency.

The former President would also interact with the electorate at Elluokrom, Oseikojokrom, Yawmatwa and Debeiso all in the Bia west constituency.

Mr Mahama is also scheduled to hold talks with Cocoa farmers at Sefwi-Bodi, Ahebenso,Amoaya, Proso-Kofikrom and Agyemadiem in the Bodi and Juaboso Constituency.

Mr Ofori Dunkwa Regional Secretary of the party said the former President will discuss national issues confronting the nation to the electorate and how best he could solve them if he wins the upcoming elections.

He indicated that Mr Mahama would climax the tour with a meeting with regional executives.

