By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Aug. 25, GNA - Mr. Gordon Asubonteng, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Dormaa Central on Saturday won the constituency parliamentary primary election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Catholic Church’s Frandesca Hall, at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region

He polled 401 votes to beat his closest rival Mr. John Kwame Adu Jack, a businessman who secured 252 votes. Mr. Jack was NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the 2016 election.

Professor Kwame Agyenim Boateng, a Board Member of the Sunyani Technical University also obtained 255 votes, whilst Mr. Godfred Kumi, a staff of Ghana Cocoa Board and a law student got 52 votes with an administrator, Mr. Eric Boateng also garnering 60 votes.

A total of 1,077 voters were expected to vote but 1,028 turned out whilst eight ballots were rejected.

Mr. Isaac Effah, the Presiding Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dormaa Central Municipality, led a team of Municipal EC officials to conduct and supervised the election announced.



Mr. Asubonteng promised to work hard to win the seat in the parliamentary elections next year.

The Police were there to ensure the election was incident-free.

